St. Louis man pleads guilty to unlawful purchase of firearms

ST. LOUIS – Jelanie Reeves, 26, of St. Louis, Missouri, pleaded guilty to one count of making false and fictitious statement in order to acquire firearms. Reeves appeared, today, before United States District Court Judge Rodney W. Sippel.

On December 12, 2019, Reeves went with a group of people to High Country Shooting Sports in Jefferson County. One of the people accompanying Reeves was his cousin, a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by in excess of one-year imprisonment and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. Reeves knew and later admitted to law enforcement that he knew his cousin was a prohibited person and could not purchase a gun himself. Reeves went to High Country Shooting Sports with the intent to purchase a firearm for his cousin.

While at High Country Shooting Sports, Reeves’s cousin pointed out various firearms to Reeves. Eventually, his cousin selected a Springfield model XD40, .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol. While purchasing the firearm, Reeves counted out money to pay for the gun as his cousin waited nearby. Reeves completed a Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Form 4473 Firearms Transaction Record. In the Form 4473, Reeves identified himself as the “actual buyer” of the firearm. This was a false statement.

In May 2019, Reeves contacted the St. Louis County Police Department and reported nine of his guns had been stolen from the trunk of his car. Reeves later admitted this was a false report.





In August 2019, Reeves admitted to ATF agents that he had been purchasing firearms for his cousin and others and that he knew his cousin was a convicted felon and could not legally possess firearms. Reeves also admitted he and his cousin would split the proceeds after Reeves purchased the firearms and gave them to his cousin to sell.

In January 2020, the ATF arrested Reeves’s cousin following his indictment for various narcotics and firearms offenses, which occurred between 20l9 and 2020. The ATF obtained consent to search the residence where the cousin was living with his girlfriend. Agents seized the Springfield model XD40 in the cousin’s bedroom, along with the box it came in and the receipt from High Country Shooting Sports showing Reeves’s name as the purchaser. The gun was loaded with a round in the chamber. The cousin made a false statement to ATF agents, denying he had been with Reeves during the gun purchase. Further investigation revealed Reeves had purchased at least 18 firearms from businesses between March and September of 2019.

Judge Sippel has set sentencing for August 17, 2021.

The St. Louis County Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is handling the case.

