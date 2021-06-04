Sugar Mill murder suspect shot and killed boss after being fired sheriff says

PALM BEACH, FL – The suspect in the Sugar Mill murder has been identified as Felix Cabrera, DOB: 5/14/1935 of Belle Glade. Detectives learned that Cabrera worked for the sugar mill for 31 years and was told he was going to be terminated. Today, between 10:00 – 11:00 am, Cabrera was instructed to clock out and not return to work. Cabrera made contact with the victim asking to continue to work for another year due to financial reasons. The victim replied, “NO”. Cabrera became upset, pulled the gun out of his pocket and shot the victim several times, killing him. Felix Cabrera is currently going through the booking process. He has been charged with First Degree Murder (premediated). NO BOND. He will attend the first appearance on Saturday, June 5, 2021.



