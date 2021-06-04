Suspect wanted for assault of a 72-year-old woman in Washington Square Park

PHILADELPHIA, PA – On May 18, 2021 at 9:25 am, the victim, a 72 year-old female, was on the 700 block of Walnut Street when an unknown black male, without provocation, shoved the victim to the ground causing her to strike her head on the sidewalk. As a result, the victim sought medical attention for a head injury. The suspect may frequent the area of 7th and Walnut Streets and the Washington Square Park area.



