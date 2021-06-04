Tiny Calico Kitten found by couple Outside of Starbucks

A couple were at Starbucks when they spotted a tiny baby calico kitten. They immediately brought the kitten home, and started taking care of her. The couple immediately fell in love with the tiny kitten. They bottle fed her and gave her a bath. The next morning they took the kitten to the vet and they gave her directions on how to take care of her because she was so tiny.

She slowly started opening her eyes, and walking. Little by little she got stronger. They fittingly named her Macchiato. She has now blossomed into an adorable cat and loves her new family.

Watch this sweet journey below.



