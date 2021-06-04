Woodville Man Pleads Guilty to Methamphetamine Distribution

Jackson, Miss. – A Woodville man pled guilty in federal court today to selling methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Ricky Oneal Wright, 58, sold 6.5 grams of pure methamphetamine to an individual on October 22, 2019.

Wright was indicted and pled guilty today to possessing with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. and faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 5 years in prison and a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.





Assistant U.S. Attorney Bert Carraway is prosecuting the case.

Operation Scams-R-Us involves a transnational organized crime enterprise (TOC) operating numerous complex financial fraud schemes via the internet.

If you believe you have been a victim of fraud from a person or an organization soliciting relief funds on behalf of storm victims, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud toll free at:

(866) 720-5721

You can also fax information to:

(225) 334-4707

or e-mail it to:

disaster@leo.gov

Making sure that victims of federal crimes are treated with compassion, fairness and respect.

Training and seminars for Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement Agencies.

Help us combat the proliferation of sexual exploitation crimes against children.

Our nation-wide commitment to reducing gun crime in America.