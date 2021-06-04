Yar! Columbus police be needing help identifying this here porch pirate

COLUMBUS, OH – On May 26, 2021 at 12:16pm, the victim’s Ring doorbell alerted her that there was a motion at the front door of her home in the 400 block of S. Harris. The suspect was caught on camera stealing packages from the porch.

The suspect walked to the victim’s back yard, opened the packages and put the stolen skincare items (valued at $300) in her purse before leaving. Anyone with info on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Det. Potter at 614-645-1439 or gpotter@columbuspolice.org.



