23-year old shot in Columbus on Friday

COLUMBUS, OH – On Friday, June 4, 2021, at 5:55 am, Columbus Patrol Officers were dispatched to 33 E. Nationwide Blvd. on a shooting victim. The victim, 23-year-old Mohamood Najib, told responding officers that he was walking in the area of Cleveland Ave., but did not know the cross street or the general location, and was shot in the right leg. He walked to Nationwide Blvd. where police were called. He was transported to Grant Hospital in stable condition. This incident is still under investigation.



