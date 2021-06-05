Atlantic City teenagers charged with GTA, hollow-point ammo, large capacity magazines

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On May 5, 2021, a juvenile male was arrested and three additional individuals have been charged after fleeing from officers and crashing a stolen vehicle.

At 4:24 pm, patrol officers responded to Chesapeake Court after receiving an alert from Vineland Police Department that a stolen vehicle that had been reported in their jurisdiction was in the area. Officers Martina Martin and Isaiah Harding located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop. The vehicle immediately sped away and subsequently crashed at Delta and Adriatic Avenues.

Related: Florida sheriffs say media, judges, politicians ignoring rising rate of violent juvenile crime

As the officers arrived at the crash, four occupants quickly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Officers Martin and Harding were able to apprehend a 17-year old juvenile and placed him in custody without incident. The three other occupants were not arrested. Inside the crashed vehicle, officers recovered two loaded handguns. One handgun contained hollow-point ammunition and both had large capacity magazines.





Detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit initiated an investigation into the three males that fled the vehicle. During their investigation, the identities of the remaining suspects were revealed.

A wanted warrant was issued for Altarik Hopkins.

Two juvenile males, 14 and 16, were also charged. A New Jersey State Police lab analysis of the handguns recovered identified one being used in two prior shooting investigations in Atlantic City resulting in an additional criminal charge of unlawful possession of a community gun.

ARRESTED: A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun)(two counts), possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. The juvenile was released on a summons with a future court date. Upon his initial arraignment, he was presented with additional charges for the community gun and was released on a summons.

CHARGED: A 14-year old juvenile from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun)(two counts), possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.The juvenile was presented his charges while he is in custody at Harborfields Detention Facility after being arrested May 31, 2021.

CHARGED: A 16-year old juvenile from Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun)(two counts), possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy.The juvenile was placed on a summons with a future court date.

WANTED: Altarik Hopkins aka Cody Hood, 20, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon (two counts), possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community gun)(two counts), possession of a high capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and employing a juvenile in commission of a crime.