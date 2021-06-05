Convicted Felon Gets 13 Years in Prison for Drug Crimes and Gun Possession

DENVER, COLORADO – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that James Robert Cude, age 46, of Canon City, Colorado, was sentenced to 163 months in federal prison to be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to the plea agreement, on separate occasions during the month of September in 2016, the defendant sold undercover agents 26.6 grams, 26.4 grams, and 94.1 grams of methamphetamine. He also sold undercover agents a Rock River LAR-15 rifle, a stolen Ruger Model P95 9mm handgun, and a Beretta Model PX4 Storm handgun. The defendant was a multi-convicted felon and on parole at the time of the offense conduct in this matter.

“Prosecutions like this play an important role in keeping Colorado safe,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch. “We thank our law enforcement partners at the ATF and the Aurora Police Department, who removed a dangerous felon from our community.”

ATF Denver Special Agent in Charge David Booth stated, “Not only was the defendant prohibited from possessing firearms, he also brought dangerous drugs into our community. ATF is proud to work with our partners at the U.S. Attorney’s Office to fight violent crime and protect the public.”





United States District Court Judge R. Brooke Jackson sentenced James Robert Cude on June 1, 2021.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation and was assisted by the Aurora Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Candyce Choi Cline handled the prosecution of the case.