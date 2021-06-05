Cuomo orders hate crime task force to investigate noose found at train station

NEW YORK, NY – A noose found at the Moynihan Train Hall sparked an outrage and now, Governor Andrew Cuomo is demanding a thorough investigation.

“I am outraged to learn that a noose was placed in the Moynihan Train Hall facilities and I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate this cowardly act of hate,” Cuomo said. “Moynihan Train Hall is a symbol of revitalization and resilience. It represents the best of our history as New Yorkers, and as a major entry point into New York, it will always embody our longstanding tradition of welcoming people from all walks of life into our community. Nothing will ever change these New York values that have stood strong throughout history.”



