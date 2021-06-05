Dolgeville Man Sentenced to 24 Months for Passport Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Timothy John Walsh, age 63, formerly of Dolgeville, New York (currently residing in California), was sentenced today to serve 24 months and four days imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making a false statement on a U.S. passport application, misuse of a social security number, and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Keith Byrne, Special Agent in Charge, Diplomatic Security Service’s New York Field Office.

As part of his guilty plea, Walsh admitted that he mailed a fake passport application to the United States Department of State using his own picture but using his deceased brother’s name and other personal identifying information, including his brother’s social security number.

This case was investigated by the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. Department of State, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian.



