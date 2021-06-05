I want to kill white people, NYC Shrink goes crazy during speech at Yale

A psychiatrist who spoke virtually before the Yale University School of Medicine’s Child Study Center let the world know she’s in desperate need of therapy before she hurts…or even kills somebody. On April 6th, Arunua Khilanani, a self-described forensic psychiatrist and psychoanalyst gave a presentation to students and faculty called “The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind”.

Prior to giving her speech, which was hate and racism laced, Khilanani admitted her goal was to incite and infuriate, sparking negative emotions with her audience, but what she said was even too psychopathic even by liberal left psychopathic standards.

She said talking to while people is bad because they are all bad, evil souls who deserve nothing less than death, “This is the cost of talking to white people at all. The cost of your own life, as they suck you dry. There are no good apples out there. White people make my blood boil.”

She explained fantasies of killing white people. Not just killing them, but burying their bodies and enjoying it.





“I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body, and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a fucking favor,” she told the Yale audience. “White people are out of their minds and they have been for a long time.”

White people, even those who show interested in the problems communities of color face are demented and violent predators she explained.

“We are now in a psychological predicament, because white people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race. They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we. We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath,” she continued. “We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero, to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen. They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall. It’s just like sort of not a good idea.”

Essentially, all white people are racist.

“We need to remember that directly talking about race to white people is useless, because they are at the wrong level of conversation. Addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about. They can’t. That’s why they sound demented. They don’t even know they have a mask on. White people think it’s their actual face. We need to get to know the mask,” she continued.

This is what an Ivy League education at Yale gets you these days.

You can listen to her full speech here.