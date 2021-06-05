Man Sentenced for Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Material

TULSA, OKLAHOMA – A Tulsa man was sentenced today in federal court after being convicted of possessing child pornography, also known as child sexual abuse material, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.

U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell sentenced James Michael Brown, 63, to 40 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release. As required by the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, Judge Frizzell also ordered Brown to pay $5,000 in restitution to one of the victims who was abused in the creation of the child sexual abuse material that was downloaded by Brown. At a March plea hearing, the defendant admitted that from March 27, 2019, to Sept. 30, 2019, he possessed the images and videos.

The Tulsa Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Nassar prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Operation Clean Sweep, a four-month long operation that concentrated law enforcement efforts on counteracting the spike in internet facilitated child-exploitation crimes in the Northern District of Oklahoma. The operation was carried out in partnership with more than a dozen local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies. The case was also brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.



