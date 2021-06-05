Miami International Airport is a great place to watch a fight post-pandemic

MIAMI, FL – Forget the sports bar and dropping a $25 cover to watch the latest UFC event, Miami International Airport has become the best spot in the city to catch a good fight as violence in America soars out of control. Now, it’s spilling out in the terminal at MIA on a somewhat regular basis.

He’s the April card in the MIA fight series.

FIGHT OR FLIGHT: Brawl involving several people breaks out by departure gates inside Miami International Airport, leading to at least one arrest. https://t.co/xnPCwumXN4 pic.twitter.com/dNb5RBzDGP — ABC News (@ABC) April 29, 2021

The undercard in October 2020.

October 2020



Cellphone video captured a fight unfold on a Delta flight prior to takeoff from Miami International Airport.



The violent altercation between two passengers and a flight attendant on Monday night delayed the flight to Atlanta for more than four hours. pic.twitter.com/INeMEVIHJZ — Capt.Sathish Soundarraj (@CaptSathish) December 19, 2020