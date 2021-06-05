Mission Man Indicted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

Mission, South Dakota – Acting United States Attorney Dennis Holmes announced that a Mission, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Louis Andrew Rabbitt, Jr., age 40, was indicted on October 16, 2019. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark A. Moreno on June 3, 2021, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Rabbitt was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in August 2001. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. It is alleged that between July 21, 2019, and October 16, 2019, Rabbitt, a person required to register under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, and a sex offender by reason of conviction under Federal Law, failed to properly register as a sex offender and update his registration.





The charge is merely an accusation and Rabbitt is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

The investigation is being conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson is prosecuting the case.

Rabbitt was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.