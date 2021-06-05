New Orleans cocaine dealer hit with gun charge pleads guilty

NEW ORLEANS, LA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that BRADLEY BRIGHT, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty today to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime before United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey.

In February 2020, BRIGHT was indicted for various counts of distribution of heroin and cocaine base, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Court documents show that as part of his plea, BRIGHT admitted that he distributed crack cocaine near a store on Basin Street outside the French Quarter. New Orleans Police Department Officers observed the sale and stopped the buyer, who had a crack pipe in her pocket and crack in her purse. After confirming the transaction had in fact been a hand to hand drug sale, the officers attempted to arrest BRIGHT, who fled. After a brief chase, the officers subdued and arrested BRIGHT. The officers found a .40 caliber handgun that had been reported stolen and that was fully loaded with 15 rounds near the location of BRIGHT’s arrest.

Sentencing is set for September 7, 2021 before District Judge Zainey. BRIGHT faces a sentence of at least 5 years imprisonment up to life, a $250,000 fine, up to five years supervised release following any term of imprisonment, and a $100 special assessment fee.



