New York based cocaine trafficker heading to prison for running international drug ring

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Hilario Renato Mendoza Beltran, age 48, and a citizen of Peru, was sentenced today to 87 months in prison for conspiring to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine and conspiring to launder the proceeds of an international cocaine-trafficking organization.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon; Ray Donovan, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Field Division; Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent in Charge, New York Field Office, Internal Revenue Service (IRS)-Criminal Investigation; and Kevin Kelly, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo Field Office.

Between August 2014 and March 30, 2016, a money laundering and drug trafficking organization based in Montreal, Canada, collected the cash proceeds from selling marijuana in the United States and cocaine in Canada. The cash was delivered to couriers in, among other places, Albany County, Ulster County, and Montreal so that the cash could be delivered, either by a courier or by wire, to cocaine suppliers to purchase cocaine. At least $1 million was sent to Chicago, Los Angeles, Peru, Mexico and Colombia; money was also wired to China. The organization then arranged for the smuggling of cocaine back to Canada, and transported some of the cocaine through northern New York.

In pleading guilty, Mendoza Beltran admitted that between October and December 2014, he acted as a Peru-based operative for the organization by receiving and transporting approximately $472,000 in drug proceeds, and arranging for the delivery of approximately 140 kilograms of cocaine to co-conspirators in Piura, Peru. Pilots working for the organization then picked up the cocaine at a clandestine airstrip outside of Piura, and flew it to Guatemala, and then on to Mexico, where it was smuggled into the United States.





Mendoza Beltran’s guilty plea followed his formal extradition from Peru to the Northern District of New York in August 2019.

United States District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Mendoza Beltran to a 2-year term of post-imprisonment supervised release, to begin after he is released from prison and in the event he remains in the country.

As part of the same case, all of the following people have pled guilty to cocaine trafficking and money laundering charges before Judge D’Agostino, and several have been sentenced.