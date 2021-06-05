Serial Mail Thief gets 10 Years in Prison

Miami, Florida – A 26-year-old Miami man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for stealing mail and packages from mailboxes, porches, and other outside areas of several homes in Miami and Coral Gables.

According to court records, Yunior L. Blanco-Pedroso, was pulled over on September 8, 2020, while driving a blue BMW that matched the description of a vehicle associated with mail and package thefts in South Florida. Inside the BMW, officers discovered mail, packages and checks addressed to other people that Blanco-Pedroso had stolen. Blanco-Pedroso later admitted to committing 10 porch burglaries between August and September 2020 in Miami and Coral Gables. Other evidence in the case included home surveillance recordings showing Blanco-Pedroso following delivery trucks, walking up to front doors to steal packages, and stealing mail from mailboxes. When he committed these burglaries in 2020, Blanco-Pedroso was on supervised release following a previous conviction and sentence for robbing a letter carrier.

On March 26, 2021, Blanco-Pedroso pled guilty in this case to theft of mail and possession of stolen mail.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Inspector in Charge Joseph W. Cronin, United States Postal Inspection Service, announced the sentence.





United States Postal Inspection Service, Miami Division, investigated the case, in collaboration with Coral Gables Police Department and City of Miami Police Department. United States Coast Guard Investigative Service Southeast Region assisted. Assistant United States Attorney Hayden P. O’Byrne prosecuted the case.