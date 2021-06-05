Those weren’t fireworks on Lakewood’s MLK Boulevard, one victim shot in back

LAKEWOOD, NJ – Friday night was fireworks night at the Jersey Shore Blue Claws in Lakewood, but the noises you may have heard in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard were not fireworks. They were gunshots and according to police, one of those shot hit a thirty-year-old man in the back.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating a shooting that occurred on June 4, 2021, in Lakewood Township.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., Lakewood Township Police were summoned to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound. Officers found a thirty year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus in Lakewood where he is reported to be in stable condition.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Michael Cavallo of the Lakewood Township Police Department at 732-363-0200.



