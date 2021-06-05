Twitter banned by Nigerian government and now claims their service is a basic human right

Twitter likes to ban anyone who disagrees with the Big 5 axis of influential and overreaching technology companies. Twitter likes to ban anyone who disagrees with the liberal left agenda, supports former President Donald J. Trump and basically anyone else they can call a ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobe’ or ‘homophobe’.

Today, we learned that Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey don’t like it when they themselves are censored and banned. That’s what happened this weekend when the Nigerian government decided to ban the left-leaning social media platform.

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture on Friday banned the microblogging platform from its borders. Similar to how Twitter banned Trump, his supporters, and many law-abiding citizens in America who just wanted to express their right to free speech.

“The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria,” the Ministry announced on Friday.





Twitter went into immediate rage mode in response, even call its service a ‘basic human right’. That one should play out well for the plaintiffs of lawsuits currently filed against Twitter for censorship.

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society,” Twitter said from its liberal soapbox. “We will work to restore access for all those in Nigeria who rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with the world. #KeepitOn.”

Twitter is now a human right, one denied by the platform on many who have been banned simply for not living up to the expectations of left-wing fact-checkers.

Of course, it didn’t take long before the conservative voices on the right took advantage of the obvious hypocracy.

“We are deeply concerned by the blocking of @realdonaldtrump by Twitter. Access to the free and #OpenInternet is an essential human right in modern society. Unblock President Trump and stop with the hypocritical virtue signaling,” replied firebrand Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

If access to Twitter is a basic human right, then Twitter should be public enemy number one for Amnesty International. They should be jailed for squelching legitimate news stories, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story by the New York Post.

Why did Nigeria suspend access? There has been a numerous increase in arson attacks against government offices and police stations in the country and the government fears another bloody civil war could be on the horizon./

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War,” President Muhammadu Buhari tweeted. “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Twitter deleted that warning message from the president. The 1967-1970 Nigerian Civil War was a conflict that claimed 100,000 lives and displaced nearly 4,000,000 people in and around Nigeria. 2,000,000 people died of starvation during the conflict.

Some within the country say the second Nigerian Civil War has already begun, but who are we to say, we’ll leave that up to the liberal fact checkers at Twitter.

The Nigerian government is accusing Twitter of having double standards. The country even accused Twitter of supporting anti-government separatists who have been causing much of the latest violence in the country.

The Nigerian government on Wednesday expressed doubts about Twitter’s mission in the country, accusing the U.S. technology company of double standards and supporting the secessionists in the west African country. Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed took a swipe at Twitter after it deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari who issued a warning to troublemakers in Nigeria. “We have a country to rule, and we will do so to the best of our ability. Twitter’s mission in Nigeria is very suspect, they have an agenda. The mission of Twitter in Nigeria is very suspicious,” Mohammed said. News Ghana

“When people were burning police stations and killing policemen in Nigeria during End SARS, a decentralized social movement, for Twitter, it was about the right to protest. But when a similar thing happened in the United States, it became insurrection,” Information and Culture Minister Lai Mohammed said this week.