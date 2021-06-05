Two shot, one killed in South Franklinton

COLUMBUS, OH – On Friday, June 4, 2021, at 3:51am, patrol officers were dispatched to 790 Canonby Pl. on a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 41-year-old Emmanuel Lee Bryant lying on the steps in front of 790 Canonby Pl. unresponsive and suffering from gunshot injuries.

Bryant was transported to Grant Hospital in critical life-threatening condition where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 4:30 am.

A short time later, patrol officers located 32-year-old Keisha Williams suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg. Williams was treated at the scene and released. At this time, investigators are still attempting to determine a motive behind this shooting.

Anyone with info is asked to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or jgribi@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS.This is the city’s 86th homicide in 2021.



