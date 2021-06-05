Two young children, siblings 2 and 4 drown in backyard swimming pool

COLUMBUS, OH – Two young children drowned Friday night in the pool of a home on Walnut Hill Park.

According to police, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:29pm, officers and firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Walnut Hill Park on a report of a drowning. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found 2-year-old Prince Deer and 4-year-old Victoria Deer.

Both children were reportedly playing near a swimming pool and were found unresponsive by first responders. 2-year-old Prince was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:11 pm.

4-year-old Victoria was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 9:24 pm. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories