Two young children, siblings 2 and 4 drown in backyard swimming pool

COLUMBUS, OH – Two young children drowned Friday night in the pool of a home on Walnut Hill Park.

According to police, on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 8:29pm, officers and firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Walnut Hill Park on a report of a drowning. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found 2-year-old Prince Deer and 4-year-old Victoria Deer.

Both children were reportedly playing near a swimming pool and were found unresponsive by first responders. 2-year-old Prince was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased at 9:11 pm.

4-year-old Victoria was transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 9:24 pm. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Columbus Police at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).



