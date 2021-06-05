Woman found dead on Jersey Shore trail, prosecutor suspects possible foul play

OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ – A body of a woman was found on the Barnegat Branch Trail on Friday and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s office says the finding is “suspicious”.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 4, 2021, the Ocean Township Police Department received a report of an unresponsive female located in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Lane Road in Waretown. Responding officers found the body of a deceased female.

No further details were made available. The Barnegat Branch Trail is a converted rail line that has been transformed into an 11 mile walking and biking trail that extends from Barnegat to Beachwood.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean Township Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office are currently investigating.





“At this point in time, this is considered a suspicious death. More information will be released when it becomes available,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

If anyone has any information concerning this investigation they are urged to contact Detective Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027 or Detective Jeremy Samuel of the Ocean Township Police Department at 609-693-4007.