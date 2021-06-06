Caught on camera: man robs then executes female Dunkin manager in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA – A Dunkin Donuts manager was shot in the head execution style by a gunman who robbed her. Now, the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 5:23 a.m., an unknown black male approached the manager of the Dunkin Donuts at 500 W. Lehigh Avenue while she was unlocking the business for the day and pushed her into the store, point of gun. After forcing the manager to turn over currency from the office, the male shot her once in the head and fled the store in an unknown direction. The store manager was pronounced dead at the scene.



