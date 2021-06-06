Off duty trooper stops man wielding knife at Dunkin Donuts

FREEHOLD, NJ – An off-duty New Jersey State Police Trooper witnessed an altercation in the Freehold Township Dunkin parking lot on Friday and stepped in.

According to police, the off-duty New Jersey State Trooper subdued a man who brandished a knife during an altercation in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts in Freehold Township, N.J.

On Friday, May 28, Detective Sergent Michael Nelson, of the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office, overheard two men arguing behind his car in the parking lot of the Dunkin Donuts. During the altercation, DSG Nelson observed one of the men brandish a large knife and threaten the other man.

Nelson immediately exited his vehicle, approached the suspect, and identified himself as a New Jersey State Trooper.





Trooper Nelson ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but the man retreated to his vehicle. Without concern for his own safety, Nelson continued toward the suspect, pulled him from his vehicle, and successfully disarmed and subdued the man. A short time later, members of the Freehold Township Police Department arrived on scene and took custody of the suspect.

As a result of his quick and decisive actions, Nelson deescalated a potentially deadly situation. His actions are in the finest traditions of the New Jersey State Police, Honor, Duty, and Fidelity.