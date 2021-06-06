Report: Anthony Fauci collaborated with Facebook CEO Zuckerberg to censor Americans during pandemic

It turns out that Dr. Anthony Fauci knew a lot more about COVID-19 and the possible origin of COVID-19 than he let Americans and possibly even President Donald J. Trump know in the early days of the pandemic a new report details.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said Fauci tried to hide the truth from the American people to create a political narrative and possibly worked directly with social media platforms like Facebook to silence opposing scientific opinions. On March 15th, 2020, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reached out to Fauci to collaborate on a Facebook COVID-19 information hub to serve as a single point of information and data on the growing outbreak.

One month later, Facebook announces that it will be censoring COVID-19 related posts that do not fit the accepted political narrative during the time period, silencing millions who gave their opinions about the origin of the virus, how to treat it and how to fight the pandemic.

On February 8th, 2021, Facebook entered the arena again, this time announcing that it will start removing posts about the COVID-19 vaccine. Fauci admitted this relationship one year later on May 25th. On May 26th, Facebook announced it was wrong for censoring posts on the possible origin of the COVID-19 virus in Wuhan.





“I have to say this email dump that came out makes clear that this is not just being sloppy, it is systematic and systemically an effort to mislead the American people. As you noted, he wasn’t doing it alone, but he was doing it with much of the U.S. government behind him, and with Facebook and big tech operating as an extension of the U.S. government in order to silence any views that disagreed not with the science because he wasn’t looking for the science, he was suppressing the science but rather trying to silence anything that disagreed with the political narrative that was convenient that he was pushing at that moment.”

Cruz says Zuckerberg’s marching orders came from the federal government during the pandemic that led to tens of thousands of news stories, posts and opinions being heavily censored during the pandemic.

“It now is clear that Facebook was operating at the direction of and in the direct benefit of the federal government and operating as the government’s censor, utilizing monopoly position to censor on behalf of the government,” Cruz added. “That’s a dangerous admission that’s out there for Facebook because it means anybody in the country and anybody in the world whose statements, whose statement was censored by Facebook, if you went out and posted the facts that led a year ago to the very strong likelihood that the COVID virus escaped from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan, China, if you posted that a year ago and they took it down, I think there’s a very good argument that you have a cause of action against Facebook.”