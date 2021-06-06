Three men steal $1.5 million from rapper 50 Cent’s New Jersey home

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ – Rapper 50 Cent was the victim of a $1.5 million heist at his Bergen County crib back in January while the rapper was out of state. Now, police have captured three suspects.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office reports: Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of TRAVIS VILLALOBOS (DOB: 1/26/1990; single; unemployed) of 117 West Over Place, Apt # 2, West New York, New Jersey; MATTHEW GALE (DOB: 10/18/1980; single; unemployed) of 9 Lincoln Place, East Rutherford, New Jersey; and RICHARD MURPHY (DOB: 5/08/1990; single; unemployed) of 192 Kensington Ave, Jersey City, New Jersey on charges of Burglary, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Receiving Stolen Property, and Criminal Mischief. These arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Cliffside Park Police Department under the direction of Chief Marc Marano.

During the night of January 16, 2021, the Cliffside Park Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle from the area of Palisade Avenue and Laird Place. On January 17, 2021, a resident of Washington Place reported a burglary to his home involving an estimated loss of approximately three million dollars in U.S. currency and jewelry. The Cliffside Park Police Department reviewed area surveillance footage and tied the stolen vehicle to the burglary. The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad then conducted a five-month-long investigation which led to the arrests of MATTHEW GALE, RICHARD MURPHY, and TRAVIS VILLALOBOS.

On May 19, 2021, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and the Cliffside Park Police Department executed a search warrant on GALE’s residence. GALE was placed under arrest without incident and was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance.





On May 24, 2021, members of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Cliffside Park Police Department, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department in Florida executed a search warrant on VILLALOBO’s residence.

VILLALOBOS, GALE and MURPHY were each charged with one count of Theft By Unlawful Taking, in violation of N.J.S.A 2C:20-3a(1), a 2nd degree crime; two counts of Burglary, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:18-2a(1), a 3rd degree crime; one count of Conspiracy To Commit Burglary, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C: 5-2a(1) / 2C:18-2a(1), a 3rd degree crime; one count of Receiving Stolen Property, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:20-7a(2), a 3rd degree crime; and one count of Criminal Mischief, in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:17-3a(1), a 4th degree crime.

VILLALOBOS is currently incarcerated in Florida, and MURPHY is currently incarcerated in the Hudson County Jail. Each was charged and a detainer was filed on both individuals.

Prosecutor Musella states that the charges are merely accusations and that the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Prosecutor Musella would like to thank the Cliffside Park Police Department for their assistance in this investigation.