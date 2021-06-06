Wanted suspect nearly drags police officer while fleeing traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A man wanted by police fled officers during a motor vehicle stop injuring a police officer in Atlantic City.

ACPD reports that on June 3, 2021, a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a wanted man after he fled from a motor vehicle stop.At 9:23 am, Sergeant Richard Andrews and Detective Brian Hambrecht attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue during a narcotics investigation.

The driver, Jamil Redd, had an active warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. During the stop, Redd sped away nearly dragging and causing a minor injury to Detective Hambrecht.

Redd failed to negotiate a turn at South Carolina and Magellan Avenues crashing his car into a tree. He fled from the vehicle and ran across Route 30 where he was apprehended by Detective James Barrett and Officers Christian Ivanov and Jonathan Perez without incident. Redd was found in possession of 100 bags of heroin. ARRESTED: Jamil Redd, 37, of Newark, NJ.CHARGES: Eluding, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and contempt of court.





Redd was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.