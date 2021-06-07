20-year-old murdered in Teaneck park, shooter remains at large

TEANECK, NJ – The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Teaneck Police Department are investigating the death of 20-year-old Maximillian Reyes of Englewood, who was shot in Ammann Park, located at 303 Fort Lee Road in Teaneck. On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 3:59 p.m., the Teaneck Police Department responded to the park after receiving a 9-1-1 call from the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Teaneck Police Department under the direction of Chief Glenn O’Reilly. No other information is available at this time.



