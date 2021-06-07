22-year-old shot dead on MLK Drive in Jersey City

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, at approximately 10:05 p.m., the Jersey City Police Department received a report of gunshots fired in the area of Stegman Street and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City. Police Officers responded to the area and found a male victim of gunshot wound(s) to the torso. The male, later identified as Ahmad McPherson, age 22, of Jersey City, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Jersey City Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at approximately 10:40 p.m. The cause and manner of death are pending the findings of the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.



