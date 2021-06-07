Abandoned malnourished Dog left in apartment Gets everything she could ever dream of

Someone stopped by an abandoned apartment and found a dog that was left there to die. She was malnourished and could barely walk. She was taken home where she received round the clock care. She slowly started to lift her head, stand up, and eventually walk.
The rescue started receiving toys for her, and she loved all toys. She slowly put on weight, and eventually was back in good health.
She was eventually adopted and now has the best family.
Watch this sweet story below,.
Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.