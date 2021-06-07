Amazon’s Jeff Bezos: I’m going to outer space!

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is expected to step down from his post on July 5th, but that’s not going to stop him from reaching higher goals once leaving. Bezos said he will be a passenger on his company Blue Origin’s first mission to space. Bezos and his younger sibling Mark will be on the company’s maiden flight.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” Bezos said on Instagram. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

Interested in joining Bezos? You can bid on a ticket now for the low price of $3.2 million.



