AOC off the rails: If you want to stop crime, stop arresting criminals, pay organizers

BROOKLYN, NY – Former taco stand bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has the answer that will solve New York City’s growing crime problem. Stop building jails. Stop arresting criminals.

That’s the plan from the second-term congresswoman from one of the nation’s now most deadliest cities experiencing a crime wave that continues to grow. Defunding the police didn’t work out well for Mayor Bill DeBlasio, now AOC wants to defund the correctional system.

“If we want to reduce violent crime, if we want to reduce the number of people in our jails, the answer is to stop building more of them,’” Ocasio-Cortez said during a speech in the Bronx. “The answer is to make sure that we actually build more hospitals, we pay organizers, we get people mental health care and overall health care, employment, etc. It’s to support communities, not throw them away.”

“When you actually open a door to a jail and look at who is inside an enormous amount of people are dealing with untreated mental health issues,” the near lunatic Congresswoman from New York said. “It is not acceptable for us to use jails as garbage bins for human beings. We need to treat people and so it is not a place for us to throw people for whom we do not want to invest in the actual holistic issues of their lives.”

