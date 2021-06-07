Bayonne police shot man armed with knife early Monday morning

BAYONNE, NJ – Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Bayonne police shot a man armed with a knife. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the police involved shooting shortly after. The incident happened in a house on West First Street near Dennis Collins Park. No further details on the condition of the suspect or police officers has been released.
