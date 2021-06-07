Beautiful Shelter Lab Found Scared and Shaking now has the best family

A sad and shaking Lab at the shelter received a visitor. The man slowly went up to her and she was cowering and shaking. She was defeated. He started to pet her, and even thought he shelter said it was going to take time, the dog let him pet her right away. She was scared but she knew she could trust him. He decided to take her home.

On the trip home, the dog jumped in his lap in the car and just knew she was finally free. She met her canine brothers and sisters and now takes long walks, hikes and plays with her new family.

Watch this heartwarming story below.



