Freaky Friday: 30-year-old mom dresses as a daughter, goes to middle school, gets arrested

It was stranger danger kids after a grown adult mom posed as her 13-year-old daughter and went to school. Sadly, the school did not catch her until midway through the day. Texas mom Casey Garcia, 30, doesn’t look or sound 13, but she managed to infiltrate her daughter’s middle school in San Elizario. She made it until the 7th period and recorded the ordeal on YouTube. Later, Garcia said she pulled off the caper just to show that the school lacked security. She was arrested for trespassing.

Here’s what she said about why she did it.



