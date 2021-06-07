Letter: Hirsh Singh can defeat Phil Murphy and “Make New Jersey Great Again”

When New Jersey voters head to the polls on June 8th, the eyes of the nation will turn to the Garden State to see what direction the Republican Party is headed in the years to come. Our primary will be the first true statewide election in the country since the 2020 election. New Jerseyans will be faced with a clear choice at the ballot box – will we continue following the path of economic prosperity and individual liberty blazed under President Trump? Or will we return to the status quo days of the Bush and Obama years, where weak, old-guard Republican leaders were consistently steamrolled by Democrats on every major issue.

It’s clear which candidate in this race represents the political establishment in New Jersey. Jack Ciattarelli has been involved in politics for more than three decades. In all that time, he has failed to slow the liberal onslaught, doing little to stop Democrats in Trenton from growing their majorities, raising taxes, and undermining freedom.

Like most establishment Republicans, Ciattarelli felt threatened when then-candidate Trump promised to shake up the status quo. He called Trump a “charlatan” and said he was “unfit for office.” Ciattarelli has also repeatedly emphasized that he did not vote for Trump in 2016 and has refused to admit that there were any irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, calling Joe Biden’s victory “fair and square.” All of these comments are hopelessly out of step with what most New Jersey conservatives believe.

Even worse, Ciattarelli’s voting record has completely ignored the needs of the blue-collar voters who sent President Trump to the White House and who now make up the majority of the Republican base. For example, Ciattarelli voted against sending relief money to hard-hit communities in the wake of Hurricane Sandy. At the same time, Ciattarelli has had no problem taking $4 million in taxpayer dollars to fund his campaign. Apparently Ciattarelli doesn’t think that blue-collar communities devastated by hurricane damage are worthy of the same financial support that he’s willing to accept to advance his own political career.





Thankfully, New Jersey voters have another choice – and he is the only candidate in this race who can beat Jack Ciattarelli, beat Phil Murphy, and follow President Trump’s example to make New Jersey great again. Hirsh Singh has been unapologetically pro-Trump from the beginning. He even wore a hat that said “Trump Won” during the debate last month – something that no other supposedly “pro-Trump” candidate has had the courage to do. Hirsh exposed Phil Murphy’s mask mandates in schools as anti-science and unnecessary, and he has never backed down from any battle. He is more than capable of going toe to toe with the New Jersey swamp and delivering real victories for conservatives for the first time in years.

The stakes are too high to allow another establishment Republican to carry the mantle for our party in New Jersey. Hirsh Singh is the only candidate who will fight for conservative values and Make New Jersey Great Again.

Letter to the Editor.