Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing woman in South Plainfield home

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ – 32-year-old Daniel Ortega has been arrested and charged for attempted murder and a weapons offense after he stabbed a 28-year-old woman inside a Clinton Avenue home. The woman is listed in critical condition. The incident happened overnight at around 1:20 a.m. The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office did not release any other details of the incident.
