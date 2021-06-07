Plane makes crash landing in Robbinsville neighborhood

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – A plane that lost power made an emergency crash landing in a Robbinsville neighborhood. Police closed off all traffic on and around the area of Gordan and Sharon road last night while crews tended to downed telephone lines and poles. MidJersey News captured footage of the plane and rescue services in the aftermath.

According to the Robbinsville Police Department at approximately 5 pm, Robbinsville Township Police Communications received a 911 call advising of a place crash in the area of Gordon and Sharon Road. Upon patrol unit’s arrival to the area, the pilot of the aircraft was observed walking around the area and a plane was located in the middle of Sharon Road near the intersection of Gordon Road.

The pilot of the plane was identified as a 47-year-old male from East Windsor, New Jersey. The pilot was transported via ambulance for minor back pain. The aircraft was identified as a 1966 Piper aircraft. Preliminary investigation has determined that the pilot took off from the Robbinsville Airport shortly before the crash and that the pilot experienced some sort of mechanical failure while in flight, causing him to perform an emergency landing.

This investigation is still ongoing and notification was made to the Federal Aviation Administration for further investigation.



