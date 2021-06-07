QuickChek to open six new locations in New Jersey in 2021, here’s where…

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ – Roxbury based QuickChek will have six grand openings of new locations in New Jersey in August, the company announced. Known as the number one competitor to Wawa in New Jersey, QuickChek has been aggressively opening new locations in existing Wawa service areas. The six locations will be in Roxbury, Piscataway, Hackettstown, Hamilton, Somerset, and Somerville.

QuickChek has been named the “Best Value” for Italian subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey Monthly magazine. The Whitehouse Station-based fresh convenience chain also finished second overall among eight top chains in the Garden State, receiving high marks for Bread, Fillings, Toppings, Value, and Overall Score.

QuickChek currently has over 153 stores across New York and New Jersey. The first location opened back in 1967 and has since grown into one of the state’s most popular chains, unseating once-popular 7-11.



