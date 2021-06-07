San Francisco’s Mr. Clean tried to rob man’s bag of chips at knifepoint at food bank

As the city of San Francisco began filling up with mounds of feces and urine, one man waged an endless fight against the rising rate of poop, Mohammed Nuru. Nuru was the director of the city’s Public Works Department. Then he was indicted on corruption and bribery charges this year. On Twitter, he’s known as “Mr. Clean SF”.

Last week, Nuru showed up to volunteer at a food bank and at 11:15 a.m., threatened a man to give him his bag of snacks, brandishing a kitchen knife.

Nuru said he was just kidding and said the entire ordeal was just a joke. The D.A. said no charges will be filed against the embattled former public employee.

“This appeared to have been an inappropriate and misguided attempt at humor but not an attempted robbery,” said Rachel Marshall, of the District Attorney’s Office





“Officers met with the victim who told officers that he was approached by an adult male suspect who produced a knife and demanded the victim’s property,” San Francisco police said in a statement obtained by Shore News Network. “Fearing for his safety the victim left the area and notified police. Officers located the suspect who was taken into custody without incident.”