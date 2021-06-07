Singh tells Steve Bannon tomorrow’s election is critical to Trump’s America First agenda

New Jersey conservative Republican candidate for governor Hirsh Singh today told Steve Bannon that tomorrow’s election represents the first battle in President Trump’s “American First Agenda”.

“I’m fighting a never-Trump candidate who spent $5 million on campaign mailers and negative attack ads against me,” Singh said. “Jack Ciattarelli said Trump isn’t fit to be president. He said Trump was an embarrassment to America and he said Trump was a charlatan.”



