Take a Wish: Make-A-Wish executive pleads guilty for stealing from sick children

Jennifer Woodley, 40, was the president of the Iowa chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation admitted to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the charity that helps sick and dying children.

She became president in August of 2019 and instead of making wishes, she began taking wishes out of the hands of children suffering from chronic diseases. She pleaded guilty in court to two counts of first-degree theft and one count of fraudulent practices.

She is now asking for the case to be expunged from her record as part of a plea bargain with the court. Two months after she became CEO of the Iowa chapter she began racking up credit card bills. $23,000 in total, but that was not enough. She then granted herself a $10,000 bonus.



