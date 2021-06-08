Berkeley County man sentenced for drug possession

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Walter Lee Evans, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 131 months of incarceration for a drug distribution charge, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Evans, age 48, pleaded guilty in February 2020 to one count of “Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin.” Evans admitted to having heroin in April 2019 in Berkeley County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Martinsburg Police Department investigated.



