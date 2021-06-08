Car nearly swallowed by a massive sinkhole near Route 35 in Wall

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A large sinkhole nearly swallowed a car on Tuesday in Wall Township. The car had to be pulled out of the hole, fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at approximately 12:26 p.m., the Wall Township Police Department responded to 1901 State Highway 35 for a large sinkhole in the rear parking lot of the commercial building. The on-scene investigation revealed that a sink hole developed approximately 30 feet from the rear of the building.

The sink hole was approximately 15 feet across by 6 feet deep. A parked car, with no occupants, had its front tires partially in the sink hole. The car was subsequently removed without incident. The cause of the sinkhole remains under investigation. The building was temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure. There was no structural damage to the building as a result of the sinkhole.



