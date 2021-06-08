Women are now twerking on police cars in Chicago and cops can’t do anything about it

Chicago police this week were on twerk patrol as women rode on top of the hood and roof of a patrol car and police had to just accept is the new normal in the city where young people are being shot and killed each day. This video which is now going viral essentially highlights the joys of being a police officer in 2021.

