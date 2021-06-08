Dealer’s dozen: Twelve cocaine dealers rounded up in Levy County drug sweep

LEVY COUNTY, FL – The Levy County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force quietly concluded a lengthy drug investigation which targeted dealers who were selling narcotics on the streets of Levy County. DTF Detectives arrested twelve (12) people who sold narcotics to undercover officers. These subjects were picked up one-by-one from various locations around Levy County and booked into the Detention Bureau. The following is a list of those arrested and their charges:

Omar Blake 1/23/79 of Chiefland – sale of cocaine.

Jerome Brown 5/8/51 of Williston – sale of cocaine.

Marty Days 1/12/64 of Williston – possession of a controlled substance.

James Foster 11/18/83 of Trenton – three counts of sale of cocaine.

Sadie Harris 8/16/59 of Williston – two counts of sale of cocaine.

Cha Cha Latson 7/6/65 of Williston – two counts of sale of cocaine.

David Lewis 5/19/81 of Bronson – seven counts of sale of methamphetamines, five counts of sale of MDMA.

Kirkland Neal 11/2/71 of Bronson- two counts of sale of cocaine, two counts of sale of marijuana.

Jeffrey Robinson 10/14/87 of Williston – sale of cocaine, sale of MDMA and failure to appear.

Eugene Rowe 1/24/59 of Williston – two counts of sale of cocaine.

Leola Smith 9/3/85 of Chiefland – possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Malinda Walker 9/8/76 of Bronson – sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana.

“This is another effort by our personnel to bring those responsible for feeding the addictions of our citizens to justice. This is a never ending battle that results in prolonged investigations. These investigations eventually result in holding those in the drug business accountable for their illegal activities. Overdoses and overdose deaths are skyrocketing in Levy County. As Sheriff, I can assure our citizens that we will do everything possible to continue to bring to justice those criminals that are facilitating deaths and overdoses through their sales of illegal drugs,” stated Sheriff McCallum.



