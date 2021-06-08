Federal Inmate Found Guilty of Possessing Foot-long Knife

ABINGDON, VIRGINIA – A federal jury convicted an inmate at United States Penitentiary (USP) Lee in Jonesville, Virginia, on June 1, for illegally possessing a knife inside the prison.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jose Soto-Ramirez, 34, was found in possession of a 12-inch-long handmade knife while housed as an inmate at the prison. A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for September 7, 2021. Soto-Ramirez faces up to five years in prison.

Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia made the announcement.

The Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Service is investigating the case.


Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer and Special Assistant United States Attorney Christine Hummert are prosecuting the case.

