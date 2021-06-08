Martinsburg woman sentenced for role in drug conspiracy

ARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Lisa Richardson, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 30 months of incarceration for her role in a drug conspiracy that spanned several states, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Richardson, 50, pleaded guilty in October 2020 to one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl and Heroin.” Richardson admitted to selling heroin and fentanyl in June 2019 in Berkeley County.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Lydia Lehman, also with the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The FBI; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and the Eastern Panhandle Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.



