Statement of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Regarding The U.S. Marshals Task Force

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota is providing the public with information regarding the North Star Fugitive Task Force:

The North Star Fugitive Task Force (the “Task Force”) is a U.S. Marshals-led Task Force, established pursuant to federal law, that locates and apprehends fugitives in the District of Minnesota.

The Task Force is comprised of members of local, state and federal law enforcement who partner to arrest the state’s most violent fugitives.

The Task Force adopts warrants issued by state and local courts for pending criminal charges, probation violations, or failures to comply with court-ordered conditions.





Task force officers (TFOs) are state and local law enforcement officers who receive special deputations from the U.S. Marshals Service. While on a task force, these officers can exercise U.S. Marshals’ authorities, such as being able to cross jurisdictional lines to apprehend violent fugitives. Nationally, these critical partnerships result in the arrest of nearly 100,000 violent fugitives each year.

In October 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a Body-Worn Camera (BWC) policy to permit TFOs to utilize body-worn cameras on federal task forces. In February 2021, the U.S. Marshals Service began to phase-in this policy, which continues to be implemented in the District of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting incident that occurred on June 3, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.